AFCON U20 Qualifiers: 22 nd November – 6th December 2020 ( Tanzania )

22 November – 6th December 2020 ( ) AFCON U17 Qualifiers: 13th December – 28th December 2020 (Rwanda)

The CECAFA Executive Committee meeting held in Arusha on Saturday 10th October 2020 made the decision to have the U17 and U20 AFCON Qualifiers.

The AFCON U-20 Qualifiers will be hosted by Tanzania between 22nd November to 6th December 2020.

Meanwhile, the AFCON U-17 Qualifiers will take place between 13th to 28th December 2020 in Rwanda.

U-17 players celebrate a goal during the CECAFA U-17 championship in Burundi Credit: Eddie Ggaliwango

The CECAFA Secretariat, therefore, has already received participation confirmation for the two tournaments in the box.

The confirmed countries for AFCON U-20 qualifiers are; defending champions Tanzania, runners up Kenya, Somalia, Burundi, Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, and Ethiopia.

2019 Cecafa U20 Championship in at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu Credit: FUFA Media

For the AFCON U-17 Qualifiers, confirmed countries are; Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Both these Qualifier Tournaments will feature 10 teams which will be in two pools.

After the pool stages, the top two teams will proceed to the semifinals.

2019 CECAFA U20 Championship was hosted in Uganda: Action between Sudan and Djibouti at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu Credit: FUFA Media

The Secretariat will announce the dates for the draw of the Tournament which will be done virtually.

CECAFA is well aware of the restrictions in different member countries as far as social gatherings, travel and medical preparedness is concerned. The host countries should therefore give the necessary assurances to the participating teams on their wellbeing and precautions around COVID – 19.

Auka Gecheo, Executive Director

Further note that all participating teams will be responsible for their respective countries’ requirements including COVID – 19 testing and other protocols required by their governments prior to departure back to their home countries after the Tournament.