AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B): Saturday, 14th November 2020

Uganda Cranes Vs South Sudan – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Burkina Faso Vs Malwai – Stade de 4 Aout, Ouagadougou (4PM)

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the match officials who will be in charge of the upcoming AFCON 2021 group B qualifiers between Uganda Cranes and South Sudan at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

This match will take place on Saturday, 14th November 2020 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, since Mandela National Stadium is now designated as a COVID-10 isolation and treatment center.

Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou of Congo Brazzaville will be in charge of the center refereeing duties.

He will be assisted by countrymate Styven Danek Styven Moutsassi Moyo and Central African Reublic’s Jospin Luckner MALONGA a as first and second assistants respectively. Lazard Tsiba Kamba of Congo is the reserve referee. Tanzania’s Khalid Abdallah Mohamed is match commissioner as Rwanda’s Michel Gasingwa shall be referee assessor.

On 17th November 2020, Uganda Cranes will travel to Nairobi to face the same opposition.

Uganda Cranes lead group B with four points from two matches, a goal-less away draw against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou and a 2-0 home win over Malawi Flames at the Mandela National Stadium, Wakiso.

Burkina Faso also has four points but with an inferior goal difference as Malawi has three points and South Sudan is yet to pick a point.

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry is expected to name the provisional team that will face South Sudan in the coming weeks.

Match Officials:

Match Referee: Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou (Congo Brazzaville)

First Assistant Referee: Styven Danek Styven Moutsassi Moyo (Congo Brazzaville)

Second Assistant Referee: Jospin Luckner Malonga (Central African Republic)

Reserve Referee: Lazard Tsiba Kamba (Congo Brazzaville)

Match Commissioner: Khalid Abdallah Mohamed (Tanzania)

Referee Assessor: Michel Gasingwa (Rwanda)