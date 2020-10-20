After guiding Kitara Football Club past Kataka, tactician Mark Twinamatisko is optimistic that he will perform well against Kiboga Young in the final on Wednesday.
Kitara endured the 90 minutes against Kataka, to win a tense and dramatic shoot-out 7-6 on Monday.
Although Twinamatisko asserts that the training period for the team was rather short (four days), his charges put up a respectable challenge and would have easily won the game in normal time.
“We staged a great challenge against Kataka given the few days of training we had. I salute the players. We created chances but missed the opportunity to convert them. In fact, we would have won the game in normal time. Against Kiboga Young, we are set to give our best” Twinamatisko disclosed.
Kitara had a great opening quarter an hour of action against Kataka, dominating the match but missed the cutting edge upfront.
The tense shoot out witnessed Kitara goalkeeper Jamil Kiyimba emerging as the hero with two penalties from Yusuf Ezama and Kataka captain Peter Lusimbula.
Kitara’s spot kicks were scored by Denis Monday, Phillip Sempira, Samuel Adibo, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, Dan Ekoyu and the industrious captain Maxwell Owachgiu.
Only Peter Lumoro witnessed his kick missed.
Emmanuel Mukisa, Joel Baba Onziku, Hassan Wadenga, Moses Ssekasana, Azizi Nambobi and Nassur Nandala scored for Kataka.
Twinamatisko now turns the guns towards Kiboga Young, a Mbale based club coached by experienced coach Richard Makumbi.
Kiboga Young staged a stunning display, overcoming Ndejje University 3-1 in the second semi-final at Njeru.
Sulaiman Tumusiime gave Ndejje University the lead with a well struck penalty to take a slim 1-0 lead coming to the mandatory half time break.
In the second half, Kiboga Young staged a come back of a life time, scoring through captain Jamaldin Buchochera, Brian Olega and Sula Wambede.
The final will determine the 16th club in the Uganda Premier League for the 2020-21 season after the earlier qualification of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Clubs.
Team Line Ups:
Kataka XI: Edward Kasibante (01), Noah Kizito (09), Peter Lusimbula (08), Tiff Kahandi (16), Hassan Wadenga (05), Azizi Nambobi (18), Yasin Mukiibi (07), Swamad Okur(06), Emmanuel Mukisa (20), Nassur Nandala (14), Yusuf Ezama (10)
Subs: Solomon Okello (22), Joel Baba Onziku (12), Moses Ssekasana (03), Wilber Wamala (04), Ashraf Mulindi (17)
*Shirt numbers in Brackets
Officials:
Head Coach: Godfrey Toldo
Assistant Coach: Martin Wanyheya
Other officials: Hassan Kirunda, Ibrahim Maruti
Kitara XI:
Jamil Kiyemba (01), Maxwel Owachgiu (02), Samuel Adibo (03), Jamil Kisitu Nvule (04), Yasin Mubiru (06), Vicent Kasoki (07), Brian Mululi Mayanja (08), George Senkaba (09), Daniel Patrick Ekoyu (13), Musa Docca (22), Patrick Mugume (23)
Subs: Ivan Akera (29), Benon Mike Baguku (10), Phillip Ssempira (15), Denis Monday (17), Pius Mbidde (19), Peter Lumoro (21)
*Shirt numbers in brackets
Officials:
Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko
Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze
Match officials:
Center Referee: Mashood Ssali
1st Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo
2nd Assistant Referee: Dick Okello
Fourth Official: Alex Muhabi
Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko