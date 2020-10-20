After guiding Kitara Football Club past Kataka, tactician Mark Twinamatisko is optimistic that he will perform well against Kiboga Young in the final on Wednesday.

Kitara endured the 90 minutes against Kataka, to win a tense and dramatic shoot-out 7-6 on Monday.

Although Twinamatisko asserts that the training period for the team was rather short (four days), his charges put up a respectable challenge and would have easily won the game in normal time.

“We staged a great challenge against Kataka given the few days of training we had. I salute the players. We created chances but missed the opportunity to convert them. In fact, we would have won the game in normal time. Against Kiboga Young, we are set to give our best” Twinamatisko disclosed.

Kitara head coach Mark Twinamatisko majestically walks from the dressing rooms to the technical area at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara had a great opening quarter an hour of action against Kataka, dominating the match but missed the cutting edge upfront.

The tense shoot out witnessed Kitara goalkeeper Jamil Kiyimba emerging as the hero with two penalties from Yusuf Ezama and Kataka captain Peter Lusimbula.

Kitara’s spot kicks were scored by Denis Monday, Phillip Sempira, Samuel Adibo, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, Dan Ekoyu and the industrious captain Maxwell Owachgiu.

Only Peter Lumoro witnessed his kick missed.

Kitara midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule jumps before he hugged goalkeeper Jamil Kiyimba (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara center forward George Senkaaba vies for possession with Kataka defender Hassan Wandenga (Credit: John Batanudde)

Tense moments for the Kitara players during the penalty shoot out at Njeru. Kitara beat Kataka 7-6 (Credit: John Batanudde)

Emmanuel Mukisa, Joel Baba Onziku, Hassan Wadenga, Moses Ssekasana, Azizi Nambobi and Nassur Nandala scored for Kataka.

Twinamatisko now turns the guns towards Kiboga Young, a Mbale based club coached by experienced coach Richard Makumbi.

Kiboga Young staged a stunning display, overcoming Ndejje University 3-1 in the second semi-final at Njeru.

Sulaiman Tumusiime gave Ndejje University the lead with a well struck penalty to take a slim 1-0 lead coming to the mandatory half time break.

In the second half, Kiboga Young staged a come back of a life time, scoring through captain Jamaldin Buchochera, Brian Olega and Sula Wambede.

The final will determine the 16th club in the Uganda Premier League for the 2020-21 season after the earlier qualification of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Clubs.

Kataka XI vs Kitara (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Kataka XI: Edward Kasibante (01), Noah Kizito (09), Peter Lusimbula (08), Tiff Kahandi (16), Hassan Wadenga (05), Azizi Nambobi (18), Yasin Mukiibi (07), Swamad Okur(06), Emmanuel Mukisa (20), Nassur Nandala (14), Yusuf Ezama (10)

Subs: Solomon Okello (22), Joel Baba Onziku (12), Moses Ssekasana (03), Wilber Wamala (04), Ashraf Mulindi (17)

*Shirt numbers in Brackets

Officials:

Head Coach: Godfrey Toldo

Assistant Coach: Martin Wanyheya

Other officials: Hassan Kirunda, Ibrahim Maruti

Kitara XI Vs Kataka (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara XI:

Jamil Kiyemba (01), Maxwel Owachgiu (02), Samuel Adibo (03), Jamil Kisitu Nvule (04), Yasin Mubiru (06), Vicent Kasoki (07), Brian Mululi Mayanja (08), George Senkaba (09), Daniel Patrick Ekoyu (13), Musa Docca (22), Patrick Mugume (23)

Subs: Ivan Akera (29), Benon Mike Baguku (10), Phillip Ssempira (15), Denis Monday (17), Pius Mbidde (19), Peter Lumoro (21)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Officials:

Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko

Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze

L-R: Lydia Nantabo, Peter Lusimbula, Alex Muhabi, Mashood Ssali, Maxwell Owachgui and Dick Okello (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match officials:

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali

1st Assistant Referee: Lydia Nantabo

2nd Assistant Referee: Dick Okello

Fourth Official: Alex Muhabi

Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko