FUFA Big League Promotional Play offs:

1st Semi-final: Kataka 0 (6) – 0 (7) Kitara

2nd Semi-final: Kiboga Young 3-1 Ndejje University

Kiboga Young head coach Richard Makumbi has seen it in Uganda’s football.

Makumbi guided Kiboga Young to the finals of the 2020 FUFA Big League promotional play-offs after coming from a goal down to edge Ndejje University 3-1 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday.

Team captain Jamaldine Buchochera cancelled out Sulaiman Tumusiime’s first half penalty before Brian Olega and Sula Wambede won the day for Kiboga Young.

Makumbi has since praised his charges for showing the right character, mentality and attitude.

“We have always experienced such moments where the opponents take the lead. The players remained calm and composed with the right attitude and mentality and we won the game” Makumbi stated.

Nicholas Luzige chest controls the ball as Jamaldin Buchochera jumps high (Credit: John Batanudde)

The experienced coach reflected back at the moments when they conceded a penalty as left back Godwin Kitagenda fouled Nicholas Luzige in the area towards the end of the first half.

“The turning point was when we went to the dressing rooms for the half time break. The reason teams go back to the changing rooms is to change the altitude and return fresh. Exactly, we returned a new born side and scored three goals in the final half” Makumbi added.

Diligent skipper Buchochera, a dreadlocked player tapped home at the back post for the equalizer seven minutes when the sides returned for action.

Olega made it 2-1 off a glancing header before Wambede capped the icing on the already baked cake.

The final moments of the game experienced a very heavy downpour after an alternate extremely hot experience.

Richard Makumbi with assistant coach Muhammed Wasswa at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Makumbi’s experience in as far as promoting clubs to the top tier league both in Uganda and Kenya stretches as far back as 1995 when he guided SCOUL to the Uganda Premier League.

He then saw Iganga Town Council (1996), Mukono Lions (1997), Buikwe Red Stars (2004), Fire Masters (2005), Bunamwaya (now Vipers) in 2006, Bidco (BUL) in 2011, Utoda, Soana, Mbarara City (2016) and lately Kenya’s Western Stima in 2018.

Kiboga Young will now face Kitara on Wednesday, 21st October 2020 at 2 PM.

Kitara won a tense post match penalty shoot out 7-6 over Kataka after normal time had ended goal-less.

Kiboga Young XI vs Ndejje University (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

Kiboga Young XI: Stephen Makumba (G.K), Julies Kizito (2), Godwin Kitagenda (12), Pascal Irasa (5), Beimos Opio (27), Solomon Ewol (23), Jamaldine Buchochera (24), Yahaya Luuti (15), Sula Wambede (10), Godfrey Otika (30), Brian Olega (11)

Subs: Luka Okori (13), Alex Kapyo (6), Peter Otai (3), Edmond Wamboka (7), Ibrahim Gidudu (8)

Head coach: Richard Makumbi

Assistant coach: Muhammad Wasswa

Ndejje University XI Vs Kiboga Young (Credit: John Batanudde)

Ndejje University XI: Jeans Wokorach (13- GK), Solomon Akodi (20), Ronald Kasango (16), Hamim Ssemakula (3), Benard Katetemera (15), Richardson Asaba (14), Simon Ngore (8), Adolfo Onek (17), Sula Tumusiime (19), Francis Onekalit (10), Nicholas Luzige (18)

Subs: Fred Nyekorach (1), Vicent Abigaba (27), Rogers Atube (26), Brian Ssali (7), Martin Owalamu (31)

Head coach: Raymond Timothy Komakech

*Shirt numbers in bracket

L-R: Jane Mutonyi, Jeans Wokoroach, William Oloya, Ali Ssabila, Jamaldine Buchochera and Issa Masembe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Ali Ssabila

1st Assistant Referee: Issa Masembe

2nd Assistant Referee: Jane Mutonyi

Fourth Official: William Oloya

Match Assessor: Amin Bbosa