Ugandan sensation Jane Asinde will compete in the NCAA Division I during the 2020-21 season.

The Gazelles star joined Wichita State University in Kansas from Grayson College and is excited for the opportunity to grow her career.

Wichita State University Shockers are in the American Athletic Conference.

The 6’3” forward tweeted: “I’m so excited for my commitment @GoShockersWBB and grateful for the opportunity to grow both academically and on my basketball career.”

I’m so excited for my commitment @GoShockersWBB and grateful for the opportunity to grow both academically and on my basketball career. Above all I give God the glory. @CoachEwa @coachd96 @FubaBasketball pic.twitter.com/iyb0aTBoFH — Jane Asinde (@JaneAsinde) October 22, 2020

Asinde had a great freshman year at Grayson during which she averaged 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in just under 24 minutes which earned her the All-Region and All-Conference Freshman of the Year awards.