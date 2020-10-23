Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) has officially announced the acquisition of midfielder Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula.

The club confirmed on Friday that the box to box midfielder has joined them on a three-year deal from Champions Vipers SC.

‘Brian Nkuubi happens to be the latest addition to our squad that will compete in the forthcoming StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) 2020/2021 season.’ Reads a statement on the club website.

‘He joins us on a 3-year deal from Vipers SC and seems to come with a lot of good and positive vibe.’

Brian Nkuubi in action for Vipers SC. Credit: John Batanudde

Nkuubi brings experience and championship mentality to an already exciting midfield department at URA FC that already has Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kagimu, Hassan Kalega and Jackson Nunda who recently joined from KCCA FC.

During his four-year stay at Kitende, he has helped the team to win two league titles and one Uganda Cup.

The former Kira Young player is unfazed with the competition he finds at URA FC and says he is ready for the task ahead.

“I’ve seen a lot of good players at URA FC and I expect competition for positions. I have enough experience and I feel I can add a lot to the club in the coming season.”

He went further to add:​“I want to continue playing at a high level and compete with the best on the title and the club seems on the right path to provide that.”

He becomes the fourth signing for Sam Ssimbwa in this transfer window joining the likes of Jackson Nunda, Arafat Galiwango, Hannington Ssebwalunyo and Davis Ssali who joined us earlier this window.