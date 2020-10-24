Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Kitara Football Club is expected to shift base from Hoima city to Masindi Municipality.

According to the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joshua Atugonza, they are contemplating this shift because Masindi Municipality has a standard playing ground.

Kitara has been hosting their home games at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima which has no perimeter fencing and the ground is not that flat.

The Hoima Boma ground is barren and has no perimeter fencing whilst grounds as Duhaga Secondary School are only fit for training sessions.

“We have a club executive meeting on Saturday, 24 October 2020 where such issues will be raised and discussed. Hopefully, we shall play in Masindi Municipality at the Boma play ground” Atugonza stated.

Kiboga Young’s striker Godfrey Otika (left)vies for the ball with Kitara captain Maxwell Owachgui during the final (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara Football Club was promoted to the Uganda Premier League after overcoming favourites Kiboga Young 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Center on Wednesday, 21st October 2020.

Dread-locked forward Brian Mululi Mayanja scored the solitary goal in the 55th minute.

Coached by Mark Twinamatisko, Kitara had eliminated Mbale based Kataka 7-6 in post match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

On the other hand, Kiboga Young rallied from a goal down to out-wit Ndejje University 3-1 in the second promotional semi-final.

Kitara forward Peter Lumoro celebrates. His joy was cut short moments after when the mother was pronounced dead. Burial was done on Friday (Credit: John Batanudde)

Meanwhile, Kawowo Sports has established that the club is set to beef up their technical wing with new additions as well as the playing staff.

Already, their center foward George Ssenkaaba and midfielder Jamil Nvule Kisitu have been signed up by Express and Bright Stars Football Clubs respectively.

“Definitely, we have to make key additions to the team in the technical and playing wings” Atugonza disclosed.

Kitara thus joined Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and army side Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) as the three promoted clubs to the top tier.

The Hoima based club will need to seek for a suitable venue because the Kigaya play ground does not meet the required standards.

Kitara coach Mark Twinamatisko and Kiboga Young’s Richard Makumbi greet each other in the new normal style (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kitara XI against Kiboga Young (Credit: John Batanudde)

Triumphant Kitara Team:

Jamil Kiyemba (Goalkeeper – 01), Yasin Mubiru (06), Patrick Mugume (23), Musa Docca (22), Maxwel Owachgiu (02), Daniel Patrick Ekoyu (13), Jamil Kisitu Nvule (04), Benon Mike Baluku (10), Pius Mbidde (19), Brian Mululi Mayanja (08), George Senkaba (09), Ivan Akera (Goalkeeper – 29), Phillip Ssempira (15), Denis Monday (17), , Peter Lumoro (21), Samuel Adibo (03), Vicent Kasoki (07)

*Shirt numbers in Brackets

Officials:

Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko

Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze