After guiding Kitara Football Club to the Uganda Premier League, head coach Mark Twinamatisko hailed special praise to the players, management, fans and well-wishers.

Twinamatisko who was assisted by Lawrence Bakiranze beat the favourites Kiboga Young 1-0 at the FUFA Technical Center on Wednesday, 21st October 2020 with dread-locked striker Brian Mululi Mayanja scoring the lone strike.

A teacher by training, Twinamatisko also holds a CAF “B” license among other credentials.

“We were a determined party right from the start of the season. From the players, members of the technical staff, administrators and the fans, the mission was one to qualify for the Uganda Premier League” he disclosed.

Mark Twinamatisko walks from the dressing rooms to the technical area at FUFA Technical center, Njeru before the Kataka match (Credit: John Batanudde)

When the Coronavirus pandemic hit, Kitara was denied an opportunity, just like the rest of the other clubs to qualify directly and instead made it to the play-offs alongside Kiboga Young, Kataka and Ndejje University.

Kitara overcame Mbale based Kataka 7-6 in post match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

On the other hand, Kiboga Young rallied from a goal down to out-wit Ndejje University 3-1 in the second promotional semi-final.

Mark Twinamatisko is hugged by Kitara region delegate and FUFA Executive Committee member Rogers Byamukama (Credit: John Batanudde)

Twinamatisko believes the game approach in the final gave them an edge over the opponents (Kiboga Young).

“We had a great game approach with a very sound mental stability for the players. We had it all-in our hands” Twinamatisko added.

Besides Kitara, Twinamatisko also guided The Saints to the Uganda Premier League and also led Masindi based Doves to the FUFA Big League play-offs last season.

Kitara thus joined Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and army side Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

The Hoima based club will need to seek for a suitable venue because the Kigaya play ground does not meet the required standards.

Gadafi FC players lift high their head coach Mark Twinamatisko (Credit: John Batanudde)

Triumphant Kitara Team:

Jamil Kiyemba (Goalkeeper – 01), Yasin Mubiru (06), Patrick Mugume (23), Musa Docca (22), Maxwel Owachgiu (02), Daniel Patrick Ekoyu (13), Jamil Kisitu Nvule (04), Benon Mike Baluku (10), Pius Mbidde (19), Brian Mululi Mayanja (08), George Senkaba (09), Ivan Akera (Goalkeeper – 29), Phillip Ssempira (15), Denis Monday (17), , Peter Lumoro (21), Samuel Adibo (03), Vicent Kasoki (07)

*Shirt numbers in Brackets

Officials:

Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko

Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze