Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has fined management of Eastern regional based side Gaddafi Football Club for failure to control their fans and gain access at the Technical Center in Njeru on Sunday.

Gaddafi was fined Shs 500,000 by the federation after reportedly smuggling in a number of fans to the center which is isolated from the general public during the play-offs.

During their 4-0 win against Tororo based Admin, a number of “Gaddafi fans” in military and civilian dress code accessed the FUFA Technical center to watch the match.

Others remains outside the center’s main gate whilst a fraction were seen following the match proceedings on the roof top of the nearby building structures.

The gesture did not go well with the FUFA officials who later convened a quick inter-face with the Gaddafi president Lt. Edrine Ochieng and communicated the fine.

Playing behind closed doors was one of the regulations set by Government for the return of open day sports.

Apart from the essential staff (coaches, referees, media and FUFA administrators), no other personalities are allowed at the center.

All the official contingent of people were tested for COVID-19 before they were isolated from the general public.

Gaddafi Vs Admin (Credit: John Batanudde)

Meanwhile, Gaddafi will face Pallisa’s Sansiro on Tuesday for a slot in the FUFA Big League (Second tier league).

Sansiro eliminated Katakwi based Team Church 4-2 in post match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less in Sunday’s second game.

On Wednesday, the play-offs will continue with another round of games involving the Kitara and Western regions.

Asingya will face Booma in the early kick off at 10 am before Tiles and Terrazo shall lock horns with Kigezi.

FUFA Regional Play-offs:

Buganda: 22nd October 2020 – Buwambo United 0 (2) – 0 (4) Luweero United

Kampala: 22nd October 2020 – Edgars 0-2 Catda

Final: 24th October 2020 – Luwero United 1-0 Catda

Eastern: 25th October 2020 – Gadafi 4-0 Admin

North East: 25th October 2020 – Sansiro 0 (4) -0 (2) Team Church

26th October 2020 – Rest Day

27th October 2020 – Final: Gadafi Vs Sansiro – 12 pm (Njeru)

27th October 2020: Arrival for Asingye, Booma, Kigezi, Terrazo & Tiles

Kitara: 28thOctober 2020: Asingye Vs Booma – 10 am (Njeru)

Western: 28th October 2020: Terrazo & Tiles Vs Kigezi – 2 pm (Njeru)

29th October 2020: Rest Day

30th October 2020: Asingye or Booma Vs Terrazo & Tile Vs Kigezi (12 pm) – Njeru

30th October 2020: Arrival for Young Elephant, Calvary, Hot Springs, Northern Gateway

Northern: 31st October 2020: Young Elephant Vs Northern Gateway – 10 am (Njeru)

West Nile: 31st October 2020: Calvary Vs Hot Springs – 2 pm (Njeru)

1st November 2020: Rest Day

2nd November 2020: Young Elephant or Northern Gateway Vs Calvary Vs Hot Springs

2nd November 2020: Arrivals for Asubo Gafford, Tooro Queens

3rd November 2020: Asubo Gafford Vs Tooro Queens