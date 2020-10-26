Left footed footballers remain a real marvel and joy to watch world over.

A lion’s share of such players are blessed with silky skills on the ball, swift passing, awesome dribbling and possess enviable rocket shots towards the goal.

The descriptions aforementioned all suit and define Gaddafi Football Club play-maker Mark Bamukyaaye.

Despite his diminutive structure, the vast footballing brains easily patch up the size.

Bamukyaaye was among the Gaddafi players on target during the 4-0 one sided contest against Tororo based Admin at the FUFA Technical during the Eastern regional play-off match on Sunday.

He has since testified that he had it in mind that he would score against Admin.

“Personally, I knew I would score against Admin. I have been scoring many goals in training and practice matches. So, I worked hard to see that I replicate the form from practice to real matches” Bamukaaye, a soft spoken personality remarked moments after the game.

Mark Bamukyaaye in action for Gaddafi against Admin at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Formerly a student at football hub Jinja Secondary School, Bamukyaaye was part of the team that worked toothlessly for the promotion of Jinja SS (now Busoga United) to the Uganda Premier League.

He also played in the Uganda top tier league at Busoga United before crossing to Kyetume in the FUFA Big League.

After guiding Kyetume to the Uganda Premier League, he was lured to Eastern regional club Gaddafi FC with the objective to get promoted to the second division.

In regular season, Bamukyaaye had 7 goals and 8 assists before the Coronavirus pandemic led to the abrupt cancellation of the season.

Against Admin in the play-offs, Bamukyaaye says that his team did the right home work.

“Actually, we expected three goals and scored four which is a bonus. We studied their team well. They have a flat defence and slow at the back. We knew what to do” he adds.

Gaddafi XI that defeated Admin 4-0 at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Ahead of the final on Tuesday against Admin, Bamukyaaye expects a no-pressure game.

“Against Sansiro, I expect a normal game like the semi-final game. We shall not underrate the opponents. We shall however play our hearts out. We need qualification to the FUFA Big League” Bamukyaaye notes.

Upon promotion to the FUFA Big League, Bamukayaaye expects to stay with the club regardless of any offers presented to him.

“I have a mission to fulfil. To bring Gaddafi to the Uganda Premier League. I am contented still being here and I still want to be with the team. I want to help them get promotion.” Bamukyaaye remarks.

Gaddafi Football Club humiliated Admin 4-0 on Sunday with the goals coming from Thomas Ochungo, Ronald Obele, Mark Bamukyaaye and an Edimond Robert own strike.

Gaddafi 4-0 Admin Highlights (Credit: FUFA TV)

Next in line is Gaddafi against North East region champions Sansiro on Tuesday for a slot in the FUFA Big League.

Sansiro eliminated Team Church from Katakwi 4-2 in post match penalties after a goal-less stalemate in Sunday’s second game.

The winner between Sansiro and Gaddafi will join Luwero United who booked their FUFA Big League on Saturday after overcoming Kampala side CATDA 1-0 in the final well contested.