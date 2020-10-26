Fast paced striker Joseph Justus Nkabirwa scored the lone goal as Luwero United Football Club defeated CATDA to book their berth to the second division tier of Uganda’s football, the FUFA Big League.

Christened as “Mwenda” Nkabirwa raced onto Bashama Mugwa’s defence splitter before he expertly finished past goalkeeper Ibrah Banaiya with a left footed shot.

Nkabirwa has to balance between his normal work schedule at a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and the football career to make ends meet.

The former Masavu Football Club striker is currently employed by Luwero based New Hope Uganda Ministries, an international organization that handles orphaned children.

oseph “Mwenda” Justus Nkabirwa in action for Luwero United against CATDA during the FUFA Regional play-offs at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

He serves as a social worker and sports coach at the NGO and believes it took him good planning to balance the football career with the job.

“I have also explained to my bosses about the football career and they allow me train.” Nkabirwa opens up.

Undecided:

He confesses that he is weighing options on the next step forward after guiding Luwero United to the second highest league division in the country, the FUFA Big League.

“At the moment, I have not yet fully decided on the next step forward. I have to sit down and weigh the offers on the table before coming up with the final decision. Good enough, there is some time for me” the Masaka born player added.

Joseph Justus Nkabirwa (with hands up) joined by the Luwero United teammates to celebrate the early goal (Credit: John Batanudde)

A 10 man Luwero United became the first club to be promoted to the FUFA Big League this season when they edged Kampala region’s CATDA 1-0 in the final at FUFA Technical Center.

Sadat Mukembo was red carded in the 50th minute for a send bookable offence having earlier being cautioned 8 minutes into the game.

Scoring the lone goal on the day, Nkabirwa who was introduced in the game against Buwambo United at the start of the second half adds that it is very humbling.

“I am indeed humbled for scoring Luwero United’s only goal in the final. All the glory goes back to the Lord. I thank the teammates, coaches, management and our dear fans for pushing us an extra mile and for the support whenever needed” Nkabirwa appreciates.

Three other slots are up for grabs in the run for the FUFA Big League.

Gaddafi takes on Sansiro in the final that will be staged on Tuesday, 27th October 2020 for the second slot.

Luwero United against CATDA in the final of the promotional play offs (Credit: John Batanudde)

Luweero United Winning Team: Farouk Yawe Sebanja (Goalkeeper – Captain), Yuda Taddeo Ddumba, Henry Bugingo, Rashid Kanoonya, Joshua Kigozi, Joel Kalumwa, David Toko, Bashamu Mugwa, Joseph Justus Nkabirwa, Enock Kabugo , Sadat Mukembo, Amir Nalugoda (Goalkeeper), Kone Bright Kisapamungu, Joel Kamoga, Zakalia Sentongo, Ivan Nambafu Pepera

Officials: Paul Calvin Mugerwa (Head Coach), Ramadhan Kato (Assistant coach), Edrisa Sserubiri (Fitness coach)