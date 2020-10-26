Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Kitara Football Club has intensified their efforts to seek for a new head coach.

The development comes after Mark Twinamatisko, the main architect being their promotion to the highest tier division of football in Uganda will not renew his employment contract.

“We are in a formal process of hiring a new head coach and beefing up the technical area as well as key player additions” Joshua Atugonza, the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) disclosed.

A number of coaches have openly expressed keen interest to take up the job.

Kawowo Sports has established that the Hoima based club which will most likely shift base to Masindi Municipality held an internal planning meeting on Saturday to forge a way forward.

Kitara overcame Mbale based Kiboga Young 1-0 in the final of play-offs played at the FUFA Technical Center behind closed doors.

Brian Mululi Mayanja jealously shields away the opponent (Credit: John Batanudde)

Strike Brian Mululi Mayanja was the hero with the priceless goal on 55 minutes.

Before facing Kiboga Young, Kitara had eliminated another Mbale based club Kataka 7-6 in post match penalties after normal time had ended goal-less.

Meanwhile, Kiboga Young rallied from a goal down to out-muscle Ndejje University 3-1 in their other semi-final contest.

Kitara thus joined two other clubs that had earlier gained promotion to the Uganda Premier League as Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

Kitara Football Club players and officials celebrate their qualification at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Triumphant Kitara Team:

Jamil Kiyemba (Goalkeeper), Yasin Mubiru, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, Maxwel Owachgiu (Captain), Daniel Patrick Ekoyu, Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Benon Mike Baluku, Pius Mbidde, Brian Mululi Mayanja, George Senkaaba, Ivan Akera (Goalkeeper), Phillip Ssempira, Denis Monday, Peter Lumoro, Samuel Adibo, Vicent Kasoki

Officials:

Head Coach: Mark Twinamatisko

Assistant coach: Lawrence Bakilanze