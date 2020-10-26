Tanzania Premier League 2020-21:

Mtibwa Sugar 1-0 Azam

Simba 0-1 Ruvu Shooting

Dodoma Jiji 0-0 Tanzania Prisons

Mtibwa Sugar Football Club halted Azam’s 100 percent winning run with a 1-0 home victory at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro on Monday during match day 8 of the 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League.

Jaffar Kibaya scored the solitary strike in the 64th minute during the match that Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wadada played full time for Azam.

This was the third victory for Mtibwa Sugar in 8 matches for Vicent Barnabas’ coached side.

Action between Mtibwa Sugar and Azam (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Mtibwa Sugar, still missing the services of Ugandan born midfielder Boban Zirintusa Bogere climbed to 10th with 11 points.

Azam suffered their first loss in 8 matches and remained the log leaders with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Simba further slipped down with a 1-0 loss to Ruvu Shooting, their second loss.

Ruvu Shooting ascended to 7th on the 18 team table standings with 12 points, same as Dodoma Jiji and Tanzania Prisons.

Simba dropped to fourth as they remain on 13 points from 7 matches.

Dodoma Jiji and Tanzania Prisons played to a goal-less draw.