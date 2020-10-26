Uganda’s long distance runner Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei is a key reference point in many life scenarios.



From diligence to being humble, Cheptegei is a world champion not only by choice, but also by making.



After failing to complete the Africa championship in 2014, hosted by Morocco, Cheptegei finished 30th during the 2017 World Cross Country Championship at Kololo in Kampala with a timing of 30:08 despite a promising start.



Three years down the road, Cheptegei scooped gold and set a new world record in the 5000M.



The encouraging story line for Chepetegi ought to be a reflection for many people in their lives and sportsmen in particular.

When you slip and fall, you stand up and work an extra mile to achieve.



This is the same message that had been passed by Admin Football Club President Eng. Elidad Henry Owor.



For starters, Admin lost miserably to Eastern region rivals Gaddafi 4-0 in a completely one sided duel at the FUFA Technical Center on Sunday.



Match officials with the team captains for Gaddafi and Admin prior to kick off at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Sunday, 25th October 2020 (Credit: John Batanudde)

Owor has since applauded everyone who supported the team in the best way forward.



I take this opportunity to thank all those who have supported the team up to Sunday, 25th October 2020 when luck was not on our side. Our players and management are ready to continue with the same fighting spirit and this time we shall be more prepared than the just concluded season. There is no gain without pain the season may be was not ours but we shall revert back in black and red. Admin Football Club is meant to stay forever and we have learned a lot from this play offs. I normally learn from Chepetegi when he ran in Kololo and became the last in interval of two years he has broken all the world record. This was a chapter to test our patience in football history. Eng. Elidad Henryy Owor, President Admin Football Club

Eng. Henry Elidad Owor, President Admin Football Club

Beautiful game:



Owor has since tagged football as a game of four possibilities; winning, losing, drawing and the element of luck.



He has therefore appealed to the players, officials and fans to remain firm and strong, going forward.



“Football is a game of win, loss and draw and sometimes luck. Let us be firm we done our best and results were not on our favour, our fans should remain strong next we are optimistic to come up with different approach and we shall make it. Our time will come our players are all ready to come back and take the team forward. Remain strong and strong forever. If any one was the cause of our failures we wish that person the best in his or her endeavors” Owor added.



Admin players warming up before their contest against Gaddafi at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Army run side Gaddafi Football Club humbled Admin 4-0 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru during the Eastern region play-off contest on Sunday.



Thomas Ochungo, Ronald Obele, Mark Bamukyaaye and an Edimond Robert own goal inspired Michael Ssebagala’s side to victory.

Gaddafi will face Pallisa based Sansiro in the final on Tuesday, 27th October 2020 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru with the winner making it to the FUFA Big League to join Luwero United.



Admin XI Vs Gaddafi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Admin XI that faced Gaddafi: Patrick Wafula, Vitus Obbo, Erasmus Okadapals, Robert Edimond, Ibrahim Pengere, Iddi Babu, Isaac Kisujju, Aaron Okoth,Walter Alele, Marco Bassy, Raymond Othieno



Subs: Emmanuel Ojiambo, Isaac Bakole, Emmanuel Ochoko, Allan Kirunda, Fastino Oloka



Team Officials:



Head coach: Nasibu Nditta



Assistant coach: Ivan Wani