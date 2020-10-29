AFCON U-20 Qualifiers 2020:

Host: Tanzania

Duration: 22nd November – 6th December

Groups:

A: Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia and Djibouti.

B: Uganda, Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan

C: Ethiopia lies with Kenya and Sudan.

The Uganda U-20 national football team (The Hippos) were drawn in pool B for the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-20 qualifiers, CECAFA region.

Uganda, lost to eventual winners Tanzania in last year’s championship hosted in Gulu and FUFA Technical Center, Njeru will this time round play alongside Burundi, Eritrea and South Sudan.

Hosts Tanzania are in group A with the likes of Rwanda, Somalia and Djibouti.

Group C has only three countries where Ethiopia lies with Kenya and Sudan.

Uganda Hippos players celebrate a goal in 2019 (Credit: David Isabirye)

By and large, there are 11 countries that expressed interest in this championship that will be staged in Dar es salaam in December 2020.

In 2019, Tanzania beat Kenya 1-0 during the final played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru in Buikwe District, Uganda with John Otieno Onyango’s own goal deciding the final result of the game.

Only one team that emerges as champion will qualify to represent the East and Central Africa zone (CECAFA) at next year’s AFCON U-20 tournament.

Meanwhile, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is expected to come up with the detailed plan that will confirm the technical and playing staff as well as the training schedule.

Uganda Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso (Credit: David Isabirye)

Last year, former Uganda Cranes and KCCA midfielder Morley Byekwaso handled the team as head coach, assisted by Hamuza Lutalo and Arthur Kyesimira as fitness trainer.

Steven Billy Kiggundu was goalkeeping coach with Mable Kabatalindwa the team doctor and Bashir Mutyaba the overall team coordinator.

A number of players on the 2019 team as goalkeeper Denis Otim, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Sadam Masereka and Sadat Anaku have since crossed the line and are now ineligible to be considered for this age category.

The AFCON U-20 Qualifiers will be hosted by Tanzania between 22nd November to 6th December 2020.

Meanwhile, the AFCON U-17 Qualifiers will take place between 13th to 28th December 2020 in Rwanda.