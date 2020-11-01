

The hard work done by Aziz Damani Scorpions at the start of the Elite League ensured that they are crowned champions of the first edition of the tournament.

The heavy downpour for the last two days left the Lugogo Oval unplayable meaning the winner could only be decided on points. Aziz Damani who were ahead of the Royal Varsani Bucks by two points picked up the trophy and three million shillings in prize money.

The Elite League was played under the new normal rules with all players and team officials living in a bubble for the entire duration of the tournament.

The quality of cricket was never in doubt as the best players in the country faced off against each other with over 8 high quality cricket games. The level of competition was average in the first few games but the quality was improving as we got toward the end of the tournament.

Wasim Butt was exceptional with bat hitting the most 4s and 6s while Trevor Bukenya was pick of the bowlers for me.

Ivan Thathemwira held the batting together for the Mamba Challengers as he hit some cricket 6s into the screen.

The slow bowlers were the magicians for most of the teams with Gerald Mubiru, Sirajje Nsubuga, and Frank Nsubuga standing out. Youngster Innocent Mwebaze bowled with maturity in difficult moments and it was good to see him hold his nerve in thought moments.

The worry for the technical team should be the fielding. A lot of changes were put down maybe because of the rust but that area needs a lot of work.

With the team preparing for Qatar it will be interesting to see which players are chosen to represent the Cricket Cranes.

Individual Awards