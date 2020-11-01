FUFA Regional Play-offs 2020:

Final: Booma (Kitara) 1 (3) – 1 (4) Terrazo & Tiles (Western)

Head coach of Booma Football Club Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza has lamented about the missed opportunity for his team to get promoted to the FUFA Big League.

Booma squandered a goal lead before they bowed out 4-3 in post-match penalties as Mbarara’s Terrazo and Tiles booked a berth in the second division of Uganda’s football.

Ssekabuuza has since attributed the pitfall to “ill-luck”.

We did everything right but luck eluded us. We did not have the luck. We took an early lead and only lost it in the 78th minute. Every in the post-match penalties, we led the game twice. That implies, we led the match three times but again lost. Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, CAF “B” Licenced coach

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, head coach at Booma Football Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Walter Omona scored Booma’s opener as early as the fifth minute to take the command of the game.

Abraham Athuhaire equalized with 12 minutes to play to push the game to the dramatic post match shoot out.

Terrazo and Tiles goalkeeper Peter Otine Ssekidde emerged as the hero with three penalty saves.

Charles Bbale, captain Patrick Waligo, veteran Emmanuel Balyejussa and Francis Mabbikke scored for Terrazo and Tiles in the shoot-outs.

Douglas Lule Kizza, Patrick Ongeyowon, Walter Omona netted for Booma.

Abraham Atuhaire and Kenneth Ndyatunga missed for Terrazo and Tiles.

Swadick Collensis reacts after missing a penalty kick (Credit: John Batanudde)

Meanwhile, defender Fred Gift, midfielder Swadick Collensis and left back Jasper Akiiki Owobusinge were all foiled by the heroic goalkeeper Otine.

Ssekabuuza is a CAF “B” license holder who left last season handled Kansai Plascon in the FUFA Big League before switching to Booma to take them through the play-offs.

Way forward:

About his next step forward, Ssekabuuza remains cocky and undecided.

“I am not 100 percent sure of what lies in the future but I will weigh the options presented” Ssekabuuza, who is also the head of technical at Gomba Lions disclosed.

Terrazo and Tiles (Western region) was joined by Luwero United (Buganda region), Gaddafi (Eastern region) and Calvary (West Nile region) as the four promoted clubs to the Uganda Premier League.

Booma XI vs Terrazo and Tiles (Credit” John Batanudde)

Booma Team Squad: Moses Musisi (Goalkeeper), Sabiiti Balamu (Captain), John Mubiru, Latif Biira, Fred Gift, Swadick Collensis, Douglas Lule Kizza, Dassy Musiimenta, Aldrine Kambale, Patrick Ongeyowon, Clinton Asiimwe, Anthony Omara, Maxwell Murungi, Christopher Isingoma, Jasper Akiiki Owobusinge, Walter Omona, Roger Kyomuhendo

Head coach: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza