Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club(URA FC) has confirmed the signing of defender Faruku Katongole on a one-year loan deal from Tooro United.

The Tax Collectors confirmed the deal on Monday, inicating he is the final acquisition they have made in the transfer window.

“Faruku Katongole has joined URA FC on a one-year season-long loan deal from Tooro United and will add to our defence that will compete in the forthcoming StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2020/2021 season. ” The Club confirmed.

Katongole went ahead to indicate he is ready for the task ahead and help the team attain its targets.

“I’m so excited to join one of the biggest teams in Uganda. URA really has some good defenders but I have come to add on the quality and competition on the squad. I know we have good players in Mbowa Patrick, Hudu Mulikyi, Nyakoojo Benjamin, and I have to work so so hard to get playing time.”

He becomes the eighth signing for URA FC joining Jackson Nunda, Galiwango Arafat, Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Davis Ssali, Nkuubi Brian and Mukwala Steven who joined us earlier this window.