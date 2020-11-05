Luwero United Football Club was recently promoted to the second division FUFA Big League during the regional play-offs at the federation’s technical centre in Njeru, Buikwe District.

At the play-offs, Luwero United who are also tagged as the “Kosovo Boyz” won two matches, against fellow Buganda side Buwambo United and Kampala region’s CATDA.

Against Buwambo United, Luwero United held their nerves to win a tense shoot out 4-2 after a goal-less draw in 90 minutes.

In the final match, Luwero United suffered a set back with dangerman Sadat Mukembo’s red card in the 35th minute but still won the game 1-0 courtesy of Joseph Justus Nkabirwa strike in the 3rd minute.

Luwero United players lift aloft their head coach after being promoted to the FUFA Big League (Credit: John Batanudde)

Joseph Justus Nkabirwa scored the lone strike that drove Luwero United to the FUFA Big League (Credit: John Batanudde)

The promotion was a big step forward since their founding year of 2007.

Edrisa Sserubiri, the chairman of the club who has now served for 8 years attributed the big achievement to dedicated and committed display.

Since the founding year of 2007, Luwero United has been dedicated to the cause. We have been organized, committed and solid throughout all the campaigns although sometimes luck was not on our side having played four finals in the Buganda regional play-offs and the rest semi-finals. Edrisa Sserubiri, Luwero United Football Club Chairman

Special year:

Although the regular season was cut shot prematurely by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sserubiri tags the period as a “special year” since everything was done the right way.

This was a special year for us. We were united as one block. The players had the commitment, technical team was spot on and had some well-wishers who came on to support the club through every thick and thin moments. Personally, I would also consult from friends in FUFA as Rogers Mulindwa, Joseph Mwanje, Hajjati Aisha Nalule and people from Kitara about certain things. Edrisa Sserubiri, Luwero United Football Club Chairman

Luwero United technical bench (Credit: John Batanudde)

Humble Beginning:

Luwero United was started in the year 2007 as a fourth division club.

They were promoted to the regional level (third division) after the 2009-2010 zonal mini-league held at the Masaka recreational stadium.

For the 9 seasons spent in the Buganda regional league, Luwero United was unlucky to fail at the final hurdle to make it to the FUFA Big League.

Luwero United XI vs CATDA (Credit: John Batanudde)

On four times, they fell to Kira Young, Masavu, Busula and Masaka based Synergy.

They also lost in the semi-finals to Synergy, Kiboga Young and Kajjansi United.

Sserubiri has also lauded fellow club management for the exceptional teamwork throughout the season.

Sserungoji Muko (vice chairman), Sam Mulwana (finance), Moses Muwanga (doctor), Remigious Ssonko (Chief Executive Officer), Ramathan Kato (assistant coach) and the head coach Paul Calvin Mugerwa who also doubled as the welfare officer all did a commendable job.

Other personalities and groups worthy praise according to Sserubiri include; Luwero District LC V Chairman Mulangira Ronald Ndawula, Simon Peter Mugerwa (Bulemeezi and Bright Stars coach), Nimrod Hotel management, SR Afro Chicks, Chicken City as well as the loyal club fans.

Ivan Nambaful Papera ontrols the ball

Team captain Farouk Yawe Ssebanja and Joseph Justus Nkabirwa in happy times (Credit: John Batanudde)

The team captain and first choice goalkeeper Farouk Yawe Sebanja attributed the success to team work and collective display.

We worked hard and were focused for this achievement. Every player, official and fan knew the task in our midst. Farouk Yawe Ssebanja, Luwero United Football Club Captain

Farouk Yawe dives during Luwero United’s victory over Buwambo United at Njeru (Credit: John Batanudde)

Rashid Kanoonya closed down by Raymond Walugembe (Credit: John Batanudde)

Since inception, the club has used several venues to host their home matches as Kasana Stadium, Kasaala and recently the Nimrod play-ground.

They have also been active in the Uganda Cup since 2007 with the best performance coming in the 2016 season when they bowed out in the quarter finals to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

The 2020-21 FUFA Big League season is knocking on the doors and preparations for Luwero United are already underway with recruitment of players and other staff.

Luwero United Football Club players excited after promotion to the FUFA Big League (Credit: John Batanudde)

Luwero United team that qualified to the FUFA Big League:

Players: Farouk Yawe Sebanja (Goalkeeper – Captain), Yuda Taddeo Ddumba, Henry Bugingo, Rashid Kanoonya, Joshua Kigozi, Joel Kalumwa, David Toko, Bashamu Mugwa, Joseph Justus Nkabirwa, Enock Kabugo, Sadat Mukembo, Amir Nalugoda (Goalkeeper), Kone Bright Kisapamungu, Joel Kamoga, Zakalia Sentongo, Ivan Nambafu Pepera

Officials: Paul Calvin Mugerwa (Head Coach), Ramadhan Kato (Assistant coach), Edrisa Sserubiri (Chairman)