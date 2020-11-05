Football, like many other sports disciplines world over always present win-win scenarios.

A party may directly or indirectly benefit from the sport as players, referees, coaches and other staff fans or sponsors and partners.

As newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Kitara Football Club plans for life in the top tier division, a lot lies their path.

First things first, the Hoima city based club is a blessed entity of sorts.

Barely a fortnight after securing qualification to the Crème de la crème cluster of Uganda’s football, the country’s head President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni fulfilled his pledge of a team bus to the club also christened as “The Kabalega Boys”.

The 40 seater TATA model bus, with registration number plates UBH 526T was officially handled over to the club management.

In a bid to maximum on the potentiality of revenues for the club during an epoch dogged by the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has opened wide doors to all potential sponsors and partners by means of covert advertising through branding on this asset.

Joshua Atugonza, a diligent official for the club time immemorial who serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has voiced the need for all potential corporate sponsors to come on board for a bus branding partnership to boost the club’s financial muscle.

Atugonza disclosed that they are open to listen to willing companies to use their bus for branding as part of the club’s strategy to self-generate funds amid incessant financial woes in the club.

We are trying to commercialize our football because we must pay our players and branding our facilities is one way of generating money. If we can give room for marketing space to be used by interested entities and we generate something out of it then I think this will be excellent. Where we are heading, as a club we need to start generating our own revenue Joshua Atugonza, CEO Kitara Football Club

L-R: Joshua Atugonza and club president Godfrey Bamwenda with the newly acquired team bus

Atugonza anticipates that such branding partnerships can be secured virgin season kicks off next month as the club will engage various stakeholders to decide on the company to be contracted to undertake the branding exercise.

“We are in talks with different stakeholders to make a decision on who will be working on the branding of the bus” Atugonza adds.

Kitara Football Club is on a mission possible during their debut season in the Uganda Premier League.

The club was promoted via the FUFA Big League play-offs that were held at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru under closed doors, winning two matches.

Kitara overcame Mbale based Kataka 7-6 in post-match penalties after a barren non-scoring draw in normal time.

During the second game and the promotional finale, Kitara edged another Mbale side, Kiboga Young 1-0 with striker Brian Muluuli Mayanja the hero with the lone strike.

FUFA has ear-marked the league kick-off date as 3rd December 2020, tentatively.

The club will recruit some new players and members of the technical staff as well.