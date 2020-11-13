Vipers Sports Club left-back Disan Galiwango is poised for his first senior national team debut when Uganda Cranes play South Sudan during the 2021 AFCON Group B return leg in Nairobi on Monday.

The development comes after Joseph Ochaya who plies his trade at TP Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of Congo was cautioned late in the game at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Thursday.

“Definitely, we shall miss Ochaya because of the caution he got at Kitende. We plan to make changes in the team that played,” Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes head coach disclosed.

With Ochaya now suspended and Alex Kakuba pulling out of the squad before the first leg, the onus now lies on Galiwango, the remaining natural left back on the team.

Ochaya was an instrumental pillar in the match at St Mary’s Kitende as he provided a couple of odd assists with a low laid ball for striker Paul Derrick Nsibambi in the first half and several flying diagonal passed to the same player.

He was then fouled for the free-kick that Faruku Miya swung in for the goal headed by Halid Lwaliwa.

Ochaya got cautioned by Congo Brazzaville FIFA Referee Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou for a foul on Rehan Angier Malong in the closing moments of the game before Miya’s curling delivery was headed home by defender Lwaliwa.

The Uganda Cranes technical wing is also sweating over the fitness levels of defender Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu and holding midfielder Khalid Aucho.

Mukiibi was replaced by Lwaliwa after pulling a hamstring and Aucho limped out for youngster Karim Watambala.

The 1-0 win over South Sudan was a turning point for Watambala and South End United right back Elvis Bwomono who both earned their first senior team caps.

Team Uganda departs for Nairobi on Saturday ahead of the return leg at Nyayo National Stadium.