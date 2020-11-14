The Uganda Cranes delegation to the Nairobi, Kenya for the return leg of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers has flew out of the country via Entebbe International Airport aboard Kenya Airways.

With left back Joseph Ochaya suspended, the technical team summoned Sports Club Villa’s midfielder David “Colgate” Owori as replacement.

Ochaya picked up a second booking in the qualifiers and will seat out match day four on Monday at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi against South Sudan.

The Uganda Cranes players and officials walk to the departure lounge at Entebbe International Airport on a rainy Saturday morning (Credit: FUFA Media)

Joseph Benson Ochaya is ruled out of the return leg because of suspension dur to accumulated cautions Credit: Edgar Hamala

The delegation will be welcomed by Paul Mukatabala, the national team’s officer who traveled earlier to Nairobi to make the hotel booking as well as the training ground and main venue arrangements.

The contingent to Nairobi is led by tried and tested administrator Hajji Abdul Lukooya Ssekabira, a FUFA Executive Committee member who is also part of the CAF Security team.

Uganda Cranes only need a win from the remaining three matches to book a berth to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that will be staged in Cameroon.

The tournament was pushed ahead to January 2022 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Full Delegation: