The Uganda Cranes delegation to the Nairobi, Kenya for the return leg of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers has flew out of the country via Entebbe International Airport aboard Kenya Airways.
With left back Joseph Ochaya suspended, the technical team summoned Sports Club Villa’s midfielder David “Colgate” Owori as replacement.
Ochaya picked up a second booking in the qualifiers and will seat out match day four on Monday at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi against South Sudan.
The delegation will be welcomed by Paul Mukatabala, the national team’s officer who traveled earlier to Nairobi to make the hotel booking as well as the training ground and main venue arrangements.
The contingent to Nairobi is led by tried and tested administrator Hajji Abdul Lukooya Ssekabira, a FUFA Executive Committee member who is also part of the CAF Security team.
Uganda Cranes only need a win from the remaining three matches to book a berth to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that will be staged in Cameroon.
The tournament was pushed ahead to January 2022 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Full Delegation:
- Sekabira Abdul Lukooya – Leader of Delegation
- Mckinstry Johnathan – Head Coach
- Mccarthy Alexander – Statistician
- Mubiru Abdallah – Assistant Head Coach1
- Mbabazi Livingstone – Assistant Head Coach 2
- Kajoba Fred – Goal Keeping Coach
- Massa Geoffrey – Team Coordinator
- Ayobo Felix – Fitness Coach
- Opika Opoka – Team Physician
- Nakabago Emmanuel – Team Physician
- Balyejusa Ayub – Kit Manager
- Mulondo Samuel – Kit Manager 2
- Onyango Denis – Player
- Magoola Salim Jamal – Player
- Lukwago Charles – Player
- Bwomono Elvis – Player
- Wadada Nico Wakiro – Player
- Owori David – Player
- Brian Aheebwa – Player
- Galiwango Disan – Player
- Awany Timothy – Player
- Mukiibi Ronald – Player
- Lwaliwa Halid – Player
- Mbowa Paul Patrick – Player
- Azira Micheal – Player
- Kagimu Shafiq – Player
- Aucho Khalid – Player
- Watambala Karim – Player
- Miya Faruku – Player
- Kizito Luwagga – Player
- Okello Allan – Player
- Okwi Emmanuel – Player
- Nsibambi Derrick – Player
- Lubega Edrisa – Player
- Bayo Fahad – Player
- Nsereko Hamza – Media Officer
- Kazoora Emmanuel – FUFA Staff
- Mutebi Shafik – FUFA fm
- Paul Mukatabala – Advance Party head