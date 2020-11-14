Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira has thanked and bid farewell to his Chicago Fire family after his contract expired at the Major League Soccer side.

His emotional departure follows a spell of more that a year with the side since the end of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Despite the challenges of the Coronavirus that had most of the action suspended for more than half of this year, Azira amassed 314 minutes and 10 regular season games.

William Luwagga, Mike Azira and Khalid Aucho Credit: Edgar Hamala

In a message to Chicago Fire, Azira thanked the fans and the Chicago Fire Organization for the support during the time he spent at the outfit based in Chicago, Illinois.

” I would like to take this moment to thank the Chicago Fire Organization for giving me the opportunity to play for this club,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“Thanks to the fans who have always supported me on and off the field. I wish the club nothing but the best in the future.”