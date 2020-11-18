After more than a year of no international football in Africa, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers returned with match days three and four.

Four teams made it count by qualifying for the final tournament to be held in Cameroon.

Algeria players in celebrations

Holders Algeria, 2019 edition’s losing finalists Senegal, West African giants Mali as well as 2004 winners Tunisia all confirmed their presence for the final tournament with two rounds of qualification to play.

Senegal have maximum points from their four games in Group I while Algeria, Tunisia and Mali all have 10 points in Groups H, J and A respectively.

Down and out

At the same stage, there are teams that have no chance of playing in Cameroon despite the availability of six points to fight for in March next year.

Geoffrey Massa vs Togo Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Chad in Group A who have just one point, pointless Sao Tome and Prince in Group C and Togo in G with just one point are the teams whose chances of are over regardless of what results they will post in the remaining two rounds.

Handed lifeline

Teams like South Sudan, Sudan, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Burundi, DR Congo and Malawi could have been out at this stage but posted results that keep their hopes alive although they could be faint at the moment.

Sudan National Football Team Credit: Cafonline

Getting decent results in March and hoping results elsewhere in their groups go their way, they can reach the final tournament.

Missed big chance to finish job early

Uganda Cranes starting XI against South Sudan Credit: Edgar Hamala

Uganda and Burkina Faso had a chance to qualify but failed to pick six points off South Sudan and Malawi respectively.

Ghana’s defeat to Sudan also denied them such an opportunity.