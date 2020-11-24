

FUFA Women Super League side Lady Doves has signed Tanzanian midfielder Aziz Zuena Tembeni.



The Masindi based Club confirmed on Tuesday that Tembeni has signed a two-year deal.



‘Lady Doves FC is delighted to announce the signing of Aziz Zuena Tembeni a Tanzanian National who has been plying her trade in Kenyan Women Premier league side, Thika Queens FC.’ Reads a statement from the club.



In the previous seasons, Lady Doves have made efforts to win silverware by digging deep to lure the best players both within the country and beyond borders.



Last season, the team had Kenya’s attacking midfielder Mary Kinuthia Wangiku.



Since gaining promotion to the top tier league a number of marquee signings have made including Ritah Nabbosa, Daisy Nakaziro and Fazila Ikwaput among others.

In a related development, the Club has also acquired the services of Nabilah Nakito. The defender joins from Kampala Queens FC on a three year deal.

Lady Doves also welcomes back two players who were on loan last season. These are striker Nuluh Nakyanzi and Juliet Neguwon who played at Asubo Gafford Ladies and Bubyaruguru Girls respectively.



Despite making these addictions, the club is yet to announce a new coach following the departure of John Ongodia.

Striker Nuluh Nakyanzi



Reports indicate, Rogers Nkugwa who is at Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga could be the next coach.