2020 Uganda Ladies Golf Open:

Champion : Martha Babirye – 81, 77,78 – 236

: Martha Babirye – 81, 77,78 – 236 Runners up: Peace Kabasweke – 79, 77, 82 – 238

Peace Kabasweke – 79, 77, 82 – 238 1st Runners up: Irene Nakalembe – 81, 78, 85 – 244

Martha Babirye successfully defended her crown when she clawed back aggressively to win the 2020 Uganda Ladies Golf Open at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala.

The reigning Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) female golfer of the year exhibited the prowess of a typical champion with a combined score of 236 strokes in 54 holes played over 3 rounds.

Babirye who holds duo membership at Uganda Golf Club and Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa club, Kigo posted 81, 77 and 78 on the respective rounds to retain her crown.

“I had the belief and worked hard as well” Babirye disclosed at the 18th green moments after the final putting.

“I thank my playing mates. They were a great and competitive lot. After day one, I kept improving and the turning point was on day two when I managed to reduce the deficit by almost 4 strokes. When we teed off for day 3, I was down by 2 strokes but in golf, I knew anything can happen anytime, I kept the hope and played well” she disclosed.

Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matisko (extreme left) hands over the trophy to Martha Babirye

Day one and two leader Peace Kabasweke tallied 238 strokes in total, 2 behind the champion.

Kabasweke led the opening round with 6-over par 78 to carry a two strokes lead over Babirye who returned 7-over 81, the same score as Irene Nakalembe.

Although Kabasweke maintained the 2 strokes lead by the end of day 2, it was Babirye who had improved drastically.

Both Babirye and Kabasweke posted 5-over par 77 as Nakalembe’s score card read 10-over par 82.

Peace Kabasweke holds her club after swinging off on day one. (Credit: John Batanudde)

Irene Nakalembe finished third overall (Credit: John Batanudde)

Action switches to the Uganda Amateurs Men Golf Championship on the same course, teeing off by Wednesday, 2nd December 2020.

A big field of Ugandans from the different clubs across the country has registered to take part including the pre-tournament favourite Joseph Cwinyaai.

Others are the towering Jinja based scratch golfer Grace Kasango, Daniel Baguma (Handicap 1), Rogers Eyoyo (Handicap 1), Walter Debbo (Handicap 5), Emmanuel Smith Moko (handicap 2), Ronald Blink Otim (handicap 4), Andrew Mugume (handicap 3), Habib Kissande (Handicap 1), Tadeo Rodell Gaita (0), and Bulhan Matovu, Adam Mahmood, Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko Baryamujura (handicap 5), former Uganda Open champion Rogers Byaruhanga (handicap 5) among others.

A couple of Kenyans have also registered like Simon Njogu, Benson Ndungu, Peter Rimuli Mwangi, Jackson Mwangi Mureithi, Ebili Omollo Otieno, George Mburu, Isaac Makokoha Ogola, Carl Wambasi Makokoha, John Lejirma, Aaron Kitur, Kibugu Mutahi, Kibugu Njoroge, Adel Balala, John Mburu Kamau and others.

One Tanzanian, Joseph Victor, a handicap 2 golfer from Dar-es-salaam Gymkhana Golf Club also registered.