Peace Kabasweke struck 5-over par 77 on day two of the Uganda Ladies Golf Open at the Uganda Golf Club – Kitante in Kampala on Friday, 27th November 2020.

This was the best score on the day, same as defending champion Martha Babirye.

Over 18 holes, the Tooro Golf Club member in Fort Portal played two birdies on holes 10 (front nine) and on the closing 9 (hole 15).

Playing in the main pressure group alongside Babirye and Irene Nakalembe, Kabasweke, also the day one leader sighed with relief having improved the day one score (79).

“It was a good round” she stated. “I am lucky that I maintained my lead and improved by two strokes. My putting was great and I have potentiality to improve coming to day three” the handicap 5 golfer added.

Peace Kabasweke holds up her club after tee-off on day two of the 2020 Uganda Ladies Open (Credit: John Batanudde)

Babirye improved her day one scores by 4 strokes and heads to the final round with a neck-to-neck competition.

“The weather on day two was so much better than on the opening round. Personally, I had an improved putting which bettered my game. I expect to improve further” Babirye, a member of Uganda Golf Club remarked after putting at the 18th pin.

She birdied one hole (six) on the front nine of the course.

Martha Babirye swings off on day 2 of the 2020 Uganda Ladies Open (Credit: John Batanudde)

Irene Nakalembe is third on the leaderboard coming to the final round on Saturday (Credit: John Batanudde)

Coming to the final round, Irene Nakalembe trails the leader by 3 strokes.

The Entebbe born golfer improved her day one scores as well by two strokes as she posted 7-over par 79 on day two.

“The ground is still soft and slippery. This has affected me. I can easily catch up if I minimize the mistakes. Three strokes are not far. There is room for improvement” she disclosed.

Professional Deo Akope is one of the starters on the opening tee box (Credit: John Batanudde)

Day three and the final round swing off on Saturday in what is arguably dubbed as the cut throat for coveted prize.

Like on day two, Kabasweke, Babirye and Nakalembe will tee off last in the final pressure group at 1:20 PM.

This is the 69th edition of the Uganda Ladies Golf Open.

The men swing into action next week before the professionals will climax the championship that had to be pushed ahead from September because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Uganda Golf Open series is the premium event on the Uganda Golf Union calender.

2020 Uganda Ladies Golf Open:

Day 2 Leaderboard (Top 10):

Peace Kabasweke – 156 Martha Babirye – 158 Irene Nakalembe – 159 Evarlyn Assimwe – 162 Judith Komugisha – 167 Mackline Nsenga – 173 Resty Nalutaaya – 173 Harriet Kitaka – 175 Diana Nambalirwa – 175 Katty Kabenge – 181

Ladies:

2019: Martha Babirye (Uganda)

Martha Babirye (Uganda) 2018: Neema Olomi (Tanzania)

Neema Olomi (Tanzania) 2017: Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2016: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2015: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2014: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2013: Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2012: Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2011 : Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

: Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2010: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2009: Jasper Kamukama (Uganda)

Jasper Kamukama (Uganda) 2008: Melissa Nawa (Zambia)

Melissa Nawa (Zambia) 2007: Mary Karano (Kenya)