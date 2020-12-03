The NBA has announced its national television schedule for the first three game days of the 2020-21 season with some of the action bound to unfold on DStv channel ESPN.

Tip-off is set for Wednesday, Dec. 23 with a doubleheader as the Golden State Warriors visit the Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 a.m (EAT) while defending NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers take on the LA Clippers at 6:00am (EAT).

On Thursday, Dec. 24, the Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Boston Celtics at 3:30 a.m (EAT) and the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30 a.m. (EAT) on ESPN.

The Suns-Mavericks matchup will tip off ESPN’s 19th consecutive year of NBA coverage.

There are five games on both Christmas Day and Boxing day (Friday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, 26 Dec.) for the 13th year in a row, with ESPN televising each matchup.

First three days of play in the NBA season. pic.twitter.com/QyzqRTM7NC — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 2, 2020

For viewers in Sub-Saharan Africa, the match will be available on DStv’s online streaming services – DStv Now and Showmax.