2020 Masaza Cup (Butikiro Group):

Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Next Matches (Tuesday, Tuesday, 15th December 2020):

Mawogola Vs Ssingo (12 PM)

Buluuli Vs Butambala (3 PM)

Ssingo and Buluuli Ssaza teams played to a one all draw in Butikiro group of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament played at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Following a goal-less draw in the opening stanza of the game, the match was lit up by a thunderous strike from Buluuli’s second half substitute Henry Tenywa past goalkeeper Fred Ntege on the hour mark.

The fierce shot inside the goal area arose after a blocked shot from Abdu Razake Ssemubuusi.

Tenywa had five minutes earlier replaced Johnson Ssenyonga in one of the double changes executed.

John Ssempijja was the other change for Ali Ashraf.

Buluuli captain Abu Razake Ssemubuusi controls the ball as Ssingo’s Amuli Mukasa closes on

Buluuli’s John Viany Bukenya shoots the ball as Ssingo captain Amuli Mukasa blocks

With four minutes to the end of the game, Ssingo pacy forward Godfrey Kakooza dribbled past a forest of bodies before Daniel Kazibwe set up Joseph Ssewaali for the equalizer.

The stalemate means that four of the teams in Butikiro group; Butambala, Ssingo, Buluuli and defending champions all have a point from their matches played.

Bulemeezi had a 1 all draw with Butambala in the official opening match graced by His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

The tournament takes a break on Monday, 14th December 2020 before resuming the next day with a double header.

Mawogola, who are yet to play a match take on Ssingo at mid-day.

In the second game, Buluuli shall play Butambala at 3 PM.

This tournament was supposed to be held in June 2020 but pushed ahead for December and January 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Players who have played in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League and national teams are not eligible to play in the Masaza Cup tournament.

Ssingo XI Vs Buluuli

Team Line Ups:

Ssingo XI: Fred Ntege (G.K -1), Frank Bukenya (6), Joseph Ssewaali (7), Davis Isooba Talah (12), Eria Bukenya (4),Godfrey Kakooza (3), Rogers Masembe (13), Eddie Bulwanyi (2), Moses Jjagwe (11), Daniel Kazibwe (10), Amuli Mukasa (8)

Substitutes: Joseph Sempijja (18), Ivan Kakumba (5), Shafic Lugoloobi (15)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

L-R: Michael Kabali, Ali Kiggundu, Uthuman Wasswa, Samuel Serebe

Team Officials:

Team Manager: Samuel Serebe

Head Coach: Michael Kabali

Assistant Coach: Ali Kiguundu

Official: Uthuman Wasswa

Buluuli XI Vs Ssingo

Buluuli XI: Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa (G.K -1), John Viany Bukenya (3), Akiram Yiga (4), Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi (15), Ashiraf Magembe (12), Johnson Senyonga (9), Sharif Sserunjogi (13), Eddy Matovu (6), Abdu Razake Ssemubuusi (11), Ismail Ramtalla (14), Ali Ashraf (8)

Substitutes: Michael Mugenyi (18), Henry Tenywa (7), John Ssempijja (5), Iman Mugoya (2),Nasir Sadam Kakooza (10)

*Shirt numbers in brackets

Ssingo officials and substitute players on the bench

Officials:

Team manager: Stephen Tiberondwa

Head Coach: Henry Tenywa

Assistant Coach: John Ssempijja

The match officials with the captains of Ssingo and Buluuli prior to kick off on match day two

Match Officials:

Referee: Vincent Kavumba

Assistant Referee 1: Michael Kalule

Assistant Referee 2: Charles Zziwa

4th Official: Richard Kimbowa

Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Match Commissioner: Samuel Mpiima

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

• 2020 – ???

• 2019 – Bulemeezi

• 2018 – Singo

• 2017 – Gomba

• 2016 – Buddu

• 2015 – Singo

• 2014 – Gomba

• 2013 – Mawokota

• 2012 – Bulemeezi

• 2011 – Buluri

• 2010 – Not Held

• 2009 – Gomba

• 2008 – Kyadondo

• 2007 – Mawokota

• 2006 – Kooki

• 2005 – Mawokota

• 2004 – Gomba