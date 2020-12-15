

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has on Tuesday announced a new kit manufacturer for all the National Teams.



Umbro has been confirmed as the new kit manufacturer for all the nine National Teams for the next four years.

“FUFA announces a new long-term partnership with Umbro as the official technical sponsor of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for the next four years.” Reads a statement on the FUFA website

“The partnership will see Umbro supply both Uganda men and women National teams with high-performance match kit, training and off field apparel, as well as equipment as the reigning CECAFA Cup champions join seven other African nations in wearing the double diamond – increasing the brand’s sponsorship portfolio to thirty-four clubs and eight national teams across the continent.”

The nine National Teams that FUFA controls include Uganda Cranes, the Crested Cranes, Uganda U23(Kobs), Uganda U20(Hippos), Uganda U17(Cubs), Uganda Boys U15, Uganda Women’s U20, Uganda Girls’ U17 and the Sand Cranes (National Beach Soccer Team).

In Africa, Umbro has partnerships with seven national teams including, Benin, Botswana, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Ethiopia.

Umbro replaces Mafro that has partnered with FUFA for the last two years.

Speaking about the partnership, David Ricketts, the CEO of Umbro in South Africa expressed his delight in working with FUFA and widening their scope in Africa.

‘We are pleased to be partnering with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations and their affiliated teams’, he said before adding, ‘Umbro is passionate about the support of African football at all levels and we trust this partnership will transcend beyond kit sponsorship into a meaningful relationship for the team, our brand, and the broader African football community’

FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo believes such partnerships are in the process of full filling their dream of becoming the best on the continent.

‘Our vision is to become the number one football nation in Africa, on and off the field. FUFA is always looking at creating new partnerships with strong brands. It was therefore simple to choose Umbro’

‘Umbro has a rich lineage in sports, particularly Football. For many years now, it has been showing its dedication and commitment to producing quality products all over the world. The continual improvement of the Uganda National Football Teams has left fans yearning for more and I am confident that the new kits will excite fans much more. The designs are matching the latest global trends and we look forward to unveiling these kits within the new year.’