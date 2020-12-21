Airtel Masaza Cup 2020:

Match Day 6 – Monday, December 21, 2020

Mawogola Vs Bulemeezi – 12 PM

Ssingo Vs Butambala – 3 PM

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The Masaza Cup local organizing committee has levied Buluuli Ssaza management with a fine of Shs. 500,000.

This fine was communicated by the first vice chairman of the committee, Samuel Mpiima accusing Buluuli of violating the tournament rules Article 11 (I e).

Mpiima, also the head of the Njeru camp confirmed that Buluuli was fined with the afore-stated amount.

Buluuli had initially filed a petition accusing defender Adrian Sserugo of being fielded illegally because he “owned” a license with FUFA Big League outfit, Tooro United Football Club.

Moments later, Buluuli withdrew the case before it was heard and the organizing committee reacted swiftly.

“Article 11 (I e) of the Masaza Cup competition is very clear that if you withdraw a case before it is heard, you are fined. And to this effect, the committee has fined Buluuli Ssaza with Shs. 500,000” Mpiima disclosed.

Masaza Cup officials Samuel Kayondo (left) and Samuel Mpiima lead the teams before action

The development finds Buluuli in a catch 21 situation, at a time when they are already eliminated out of the tournament and thus left Njeru for their respective homes.

Buluuli was eliminated with 2 points from 4 matches after suffering a 2-1 loss to defending champions Bulemeezi on Saturday.

They had also lost 2-1 to Butambala and drawn two matches; goal-less with Mawogola and 1 all against Ssingo.

Meanwhile, the Butikiro group will officially climax on Monday, 21st Monday December 2020 with two matches.

Joint table leaders Mawogola and Bulemeezi (both on 7 points) face off in the first of the double header at noon.

Both teams need a draw to be assured of quarter final slots.

The second match on Monday will witness Ssingo take on Butambala.

Ssingo is already eliminated, alongside Buluuli and will therefore be party spoilers.

Already, 18 goals have been scored in as many as 8 matches.

Bulemeezi’s Bernardo Kateregga is the leading scorer with 3 goals.

He is closely followed by Alex Mutebi (Mawogola), Henry Tenywa (Buluuli) and Sulaiman Ssesazi (Bulemeezi) who have two goals scored apiece.

All Results:

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Ssingo 1-1 Buluuli

Mawogola 3-0 Ssingo

Buluuli1-2 Butambala

Ssingo 0-4 Bulemeezi

Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

Butambala 0-1 Mawogola

Bulemeezi 2-1 Buluuli

Top Scorers: