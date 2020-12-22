Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira has been tipped to return to Seattle Sounders after departing from Chicago Fire late this year.

Azira who turned out for Sounders between 2014 and 2015 with 25 appearances – has been featuring for Chicago Fire since his arrival after the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

He amassed 314 minutes and 10 regular season games in the Eastern Conference despite his stay being largely blighted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year old is a free agent and according to Sounder at Heart – a Seattle Sounders and Seattle Reign Blog, “there’s a chance.”

“There’s a chance the Sounders will bring in a veteran from somewhere in MLS — former Sounders Andy Rose and Micheal Azira are both free agents, for instance — but the most likely addition is probably Academy product Reed Baker-Whiting,” the site wrote.

The Ugandan’s most recent outing – a Cranes 1-0 win over South Sudan in the ACON 2021 Qualifiers – saw him score a rating of 8.5/10.

Seattle Sounders finished the 2020 MLS season second on the log with 39 points in the Western Conference – and went on to lose to Columbus Crew SC as the defending champions 3-0 in the MLS Cup 2020.