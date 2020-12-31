Masaza Cup 2020 (Bulange Group): Wednesday, 30th December:

Buvuma 1-2 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Busujju 1-2 Busiro

Buvuma Ssaza lost 2-1 to Kyaggwe during the Bulange group duel of the on-going 2020 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday.

Ronald Obele scored on the stroke of half time and midfielder Hussein Senoga added the second on the hour mark as Kyaggwe registered their first victory of the campaign.

Diligent forward Bruno Bunyaga pulled back a goal with a decent header on 64 minutes but Kyaggwe who are christened as the “Bukunja Warriors” held on for the famous win.

Buvuma, coach by Shadrack Nsobya has now lost twice, following the earlier 7-0 humiliation to Busiro on Monday.

For Hussein Mbalangu’s Kyaggwe, this was their first win, after slipping 2-1 to Buwekula in their opening game.

“We played a far much improved game against Kyaggwe compared to the first match. There were only lapses in loss of concentration” Nsobya decried.

Mbalangu was full of praise for his side that has two matches to play with the target of qualifying out of the group.

“We did the home work right and improved our performance than when we were playing Buwekula. I am happy that we beat Buvuma and look forward the remaining games” Mbalangu disclosed after the match.

Wednesday’s first game witnessed Busiro rally from a goal down to edge a 10 man Busujju side 2-1.

Amuza Kalibwami and Arafat Usama scored two second half goals to cancel out Shafic Kakande’s opener in the first stanza of the well balanced game.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Busujju lost defender Michael Ssimbwa after a second bookable offence.

Busiro is thus on top of the Bulange group standings with 6 points off 2 matches.

Buwekula and Kyaggwe both have 3 points apiece whilst Buvuma as well as Busujju have no point from two matches.

Thursday, 31st December 2020 is another rest day before the group games in Bulange return on 1st January 2021.

Kyaggwe will face Busujju in the early kick off at 12 PM before Buwekula shall play Buvuma in the subsequent game.

Buvuma XI Vs Kyaggwe

Team Line Ups:

Buvuma XI: Douglas Ssekamatte (G.K-18), Joseph Ssenyonjo (3), Jolly Masanso (6), Saddam Semaganda (2), Fred Tabu (14), Derrick Mubiru (10 – Captain),Brian Ochan(4), Robert Zziwa (13), Bruno Bunyaga (11), Manisurh Andabati (8), Abdalla Mubiru (7)

Subs: Francis Jurua (5), Richardson Ochulum (15), John Kalema (1), Pascal Lwabanda

Buvuma Ssaza team bench

Officials:

Head coach : Shaddrach Nsobya

: Shaddrach Nsobya Assistant coach : Solomon Mbowa

: Solomon Mbowa Official: Alex Kavuma

Alex Kavuma Team manager: Rashid Nsubuga

Kyaggwe XI Vs Buvuma

Kyaggwe XI: Florence Watimon (GK -18), Ivan Waako (13), Apollo Senteza (21), Allan Wanyama (15), Gerald Mayombwe (14), Akibaru Sentongo (16), Moses Buga (10), Ronald Obele (22), Isaac Jangeyambe (9), Hussein Senoga (5), Ronald Bithum (7)

Subs: Lawrence Lubanga (G.K – 1), James Wogute (6), Brian Muzuni (19), Lazarua Esele (17), Alex Kisejja (11)

Kyeggwe Ssaza team bench

Team officials:

Team manager : Ben Kinene

: Ben Kinene Head coach : Hussein Mbalangu

: Hussein Mbalangu Assistant coach : Saaka Mpiima

: Saaka Mpiima Official: Ronald Magomu

Buvuma captain Derrick Mubiru with Kyaggwe counterpart Gerald Mayombwe and the match referees

Match Officials:

Referee: Stephen Kimayo

1st Assistant Referee: Fredrick Kiwanuka

2nd Assistant Referee: Muhammed Ssali

4th Official: Julius Kasibante

Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Match Commissioner: Francis Bikeka

Other Bulange Group Results:

Busiro 7-0 Buvuma