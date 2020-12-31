Ugandan runner Joshua Cheptegei has revealed his desire to claim the 5,000m-10,000m double at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 24 year old broke the World records for both distances at the Monaco Diamond League meeting and NN Valencia World Record Day, Estadio de Atletismo del Turia, Valencia respectively.

He now seeks to defend both honours, a feat Britain’s Mo Farah achieved at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

“It would be a mountain to climb, but the challenge is up to me,” he told BBC World Service Sport.

“It is demanding a lot, in terms of racing and mindset but I want to give myself a try to win both gold medals.”

Cheptegei crossed the finish for both distances eighth and sixth in the previous edition in Brazil.

“It would be really amazing to win the double, but if I win gold in the 10,000m I would still be grateful,” Cheptegei added.