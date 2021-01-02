Former Uganda Cranes defender Henry Kalungi through his charity foundation donated food supplies to residents of Makerere Kivulu slums on 1st January in a bid to celebrate with them the New Year.

The group that was led by country director Aidah Nabunya distributed food stuffs to the vulnerable communities, congratulating them on completing Coronavirus-blighted 2020.

Despite an earlier announcement that charity works for this foundation had been suspended due to the pandemic, the organizers managed to reach the dwellers while respect to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

Aidah Nabunya speaks to local media during the charity drive by Henry Kalungi Foundation

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, Aidah explained why the outreach had to be done. “Makerere Kivulu dwellers are particularly vulnerable to food insecurity, low dietary quality and poor health,” she said.

“Unlike rural households that often grow food for subsistence consumption, food security in Makerere Kivulu primarily depends on the households‘ ability to purchase food.

“In other words, access to employment and cash income are the likely factors influencing food security. It was a privilege for Henry Kalungi Foundation to extend a small token.”

Despite the tough challenges due to COVID-19 in 2020, today @HenryKalungiFdn able to visit the families of Kivulu to wish them a happy new year, 2021. We distributed food supplies and so much more. Thank you all for your support towards helping us make a difference. #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/rLQgmisUmZ — Henry Kalungi (@HenryKalungi) January 1, 2021

The exercise marked the fifth year in a row that the team was supporting the families in the community with high priority to the eldery and women.

“Because the foundation heart belongs and dwells in the community, we take it upon ourselves to know the challenges our community is facing so that even with the tough blow to its services during the Coronavirus pandemic, the foundation had to support the community,” she added.

Despite the tough challenges due to COVID-19 in 2020, today we were able to visit the families of Kivulu to wish them a happy new year, 2021. We distributed food supplies and so much more. Thank you all for your support towards helping us make a difference. #WhereOurHeartsBelong pic.twitter.com/EnfUBpIjXe — Henry Kalungi Foundation (@HenryKalungiFdn) January 1, 2021

The foundation plans to carry out more of the same in other regions of the country later this year, as the target remains to hugely boost the potential of the vulnerable.