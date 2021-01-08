Exciting left footed footballer Arafat Usama is envisaged as the hot future prospect in the tomorrow years of Uganda’s football.

He is nick-named “Jubulani” after that famous ball manufactured by Adidas in the year 2010 when the African continent hosted its first FIFA World Cup finals in South Africa.

During this FIFA World Cup that Spain emerged the champions after overcoming Netherlands 1-0 (after extra time), Usama was only 8 years old.

He boldly recalls why he was nicked “Jabulani”, a tag that he loves to the brim.

I was nick-named Jabulani by my fellow players at St Mary’s Kitende because they thought l would communicate with the ball. To them, I would make football look so easy because l make it do what l want. Arafat Usama, play-maker

Arafat Usama executes a corner kick at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Usama is currently licensed at third division entity, Kajjansi United Football Club and also a member of Busiro team in the Buganda Masaza Cup tourney.

The recent superb display with Busiro during the on-going Masaza Cup tournament at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru has exposed him further.

In the four matches played so far during the Bulange group, Usama scored four goals and recorded three assists.

Right from the sublime ball control, Usama is also an excellent dribbler, header, awesome passer of the ball from all ranges and possesses a venomous shot.

Usama is the third boy child in a sporting family of five that also has Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

Arafat Usama

He was born to Khassim Kiiza and Ziada Mutesi on 29th September 2000 at Mbale Referral Hospital.

The skilled play-maker is optimistic that after he will climb aloft the professional ladders in the years to come.

“I am grateful to the people who have guided me in my football profession. I will continue to work hard because one day, I need to play football at the top level and benefit from the game.” Usama dreams.

The diminutive body structure aside, Usama is blessed with an array of skills, quick change of pace and amazing vision.

Arafat Usama celebrates a goal

Role Models:

His collection of stars he adores has immensely skilled players as the 2019 AFCON winner Riyad Karim Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City), Zimbabwe ace Khama Billiat who also turns out for South African club Kaizer Chiefs and Brazilian star player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (PSG).

On any day, he would prefer a well prepared meal of rice and beans.

Usama, like many left footers is a darling to watch and has proved to be an exceptional team player with the countless assists.

Besides playing football, Usama is a first year student at Kampala International University (KIU) studying a Bachelors in Information Technology (IT).

Usama aspires to trace the stardom, fame and richness of Neymar whose net worth is $95.5 million with $25 million in endorsement.

Detailed Profile: