Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan Mckinstry is optimistic skipper Halid Lwaliwa will be fit in time for the next group games at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

Lwaliwa missed Uganda’s encounter against Rwanda on Monday after sustaining an injury in training. The group C game ended in a barren stalemate.

Mckinstry gave an update about the defender indicating he could be ready for the next two group games.

“Halid missed out through a small injury. He had a little strain on his hamstring a couple of days before the match.” Confirmed the coach.

“It was a small thing but we did not want to rush him. The decision we arrived at with the medical team together with the player was that he misses the first game and be ready for the remaining games.”

The coach indicates Lwaliwa could be ready for games against Togo and Morocco.

“We are hopeful in the upcoming games that he will be ready. We are speaking to the doctors and he will be taking part in today’s training session.”

In the absence of the Vipers SC players, Mckinstry opted to deploy Paul Patrick Mbowa and Musitafa Mujjuzi who captained the team against Rwanda.

Uganda will return to action on Friday against Togo before completing the group stage against defending Champions Morocco on Tuesday next week.