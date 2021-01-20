The goalkeeping department on a football team is very pertinent given the crucial role of safe guarding against conceding as well as provision of natural team leadership.

In fact, no football match can kick off without a goalkeeper.

Fast rising goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya is among the talented young shot-stoppers Uganda can proudly boost of.

Lutaaya is nick-named Ogubezo, a tag that was given to him by teammates at Old Kampala Secondary School.

Michael Lutaaya reacts to punch away the ball during a competitive game

A great game reader, solid in aerial challenges as well as an excellent shot stopper, Lutaaya is also quick off the blocks and spot on in one against one situations.

Lutaaya was born to Patrick Sembatya and Florence Nansubuga on 11th November 2003 at Namuyenje village in Mukono District.

Education and Football Career:

He had his elementary education at St Francis Ntinda and Kazo Junior Schools.

At these schools, he was a goalkeeper and took part in inter-schools competitions.

“I started my goalkeeping career while still in primary school at St Francis Ntinda. I used to take part in Inter-schools competitions which further development my confidence” Lutaaya recalls.

Goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya stretches to thwart an opponent’s attack

He then elevated to Bishops SS, Mukono (S1-S3), Old Kampala SSS (S4), Kasawo SSS (S5) before completing S6 at Bulo Parents Senior Secondary School.

Besides school football, Lutaaya has also been engaged with the Rays of Grace football programmes, New Life Football Club in the Mukono District fourth division as well as with two Masaza teams; Kyaggwe (2019) and lately Mawogola (2020-21).

His best match thus far was during the 2019 Copa Coca Cola championship hosted by Jinja College while still at Bulo Parents.

In that said match, it was during the round of 16 contest when Bulo Parents held Jinja S.S.S to a non-scoring draw but unfortunately, they lost out 3-0 in the tense shoot out.

Michael Lutaaya is a ball playing goalkeeper

Kyetume and Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa is Lutaaya’s local role model Credit: John Batanudde

His two role models are Uganda Cranes and Kyetume goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa as well as Cameroonian Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam).

Andre Onana is another role model for Lutaaya

On any given day, he would prefer to have a meal of rice and meat with fresh water.

Lutaaya sings special praise for a number of people who have helped him in one way or another to develop his talent as Hamid Kasozi (Guardian), Simon Ddungu, Richard Luyima, Jamada Magasi, Swaibu Ssebagala, Coach Joshua (Rifo & Kasawo SSS), Master Ronnie (New Life Namuyenje), Recoba Emuron and William Kyeswa among others.

The recent nomination by the Real Stars Sports Agency among the best footballers for the month of December 2020 remains one of Lutaaya’s most bright moment thus far.

Dr Taliq Kinene offers a helping hand to Michael Lutaaya to stand up after an earlier knock

Detailed Profile: