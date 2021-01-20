Zambia national team coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic was happy with his side winning the first game but says no team wins the trophy after just winning the first game.

The Chipolopolo saw off a spirited Tanzania side with a 2-0 win in their opener in the CHAN 2020 thanks to second half goals from Collins Sikombe and Emmanuel Chabula.

“No team wins the trophy after just winning the first game in the tournament,” Micho said in a post-match press conference.

“We have played against a good team that put us under a lot of pressure especially in the first half. Winning the opening match is a good step, but we are still far from playing our best.”

Zambia are in Group D along with Guinea, 3-0 winners over Namibia on the same day, Tuesday.