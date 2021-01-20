Uganda U-20 national team (Hippos) has been summoned by the technical team in preparation for the TOTAL AFCON U-20 final tournament in Mauritania slated for February 14th to 6th March 2021.

The team team led by head coach Morley Byekwaso named a provisional team of 38 players to begin preparations immediately.

On the team is the United Kingdom based duo of lanky striker Nathan Odokonyero (Lincoln City) and Moses Samuel Kitaka (Loughborough University).

A bulk of the players who played the qualification tournament in Tanzania have made the provisional team with other additions as James Penz Begisa (UPDF), Simon Baligeya (Kibuli SS), Ivan Eyamu (Mbarara City), Andrew Kawooya (KCCA), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars), goalkeeper Ronald Kiberu (Synergy FC) among others.

The players and officials will report for official camping on Wednesday 20th January 2021 and will reside at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi.

The squad also has Bobosi Byaruhanga and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo currently on duty with the Uganda Cranes CHAN Team in Cameroon. They will join the squad as and when depending on Uganda’s performance at the tournament.



Meanwhile official training starts on Thursday evening at the Omondi Stadium in Lugogo – Kampala.

This is the first-ever Uganda Hippos engagement in the AFCON U20 Finals after emerging champions of the CECAFA Regional Qualifiers in December 2020.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers

Komakech Jack (Ascent SA), Kiberu Ronald (Synergy FC), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa), Ochama Daniel (Boro Boro Super Sport FC), Kato Peter (Super Cubs FC)

Defenders

Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Kitabalwa Robert (Vipers SC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Bbosa Richard (Express FC).

Midfielders

Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Lutalo Umar (Aspire Academy), Alou John Kokas (URA FC), Okur Swamadu (Kataka FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew( KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA).

Fowards

Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (Police FC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Nathan Odokonyero (Lincoln City FC U18-UK), Kitaka Samuel Moses (Loughborough University-UK), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Onyai Raymond (Mbarara City FC), Mulindi Ashiraf (Kataka FC), Mukisa Emmanuel (Kataka FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC).

OFFICIALS

Byekwaso Morley – Head Coach

Masaba Simeon – Assistant Head Coach

Kiggundu Steven Billy – Goalkeeping Coach

Katumba Yahaya – Doctor

Mutyaba Bashir – Team Manager

Kasirye Alex – Team Media Officer

Bumpenje Frank – Kits Manager