The motorsport fraternity has been hit by another loss of a rally icon.

Frank Nekusa breathed his last on Friday morning at Victoria Hospital. He succumbed to Covid-19.

Nekusa was a co-driver to rally legends Sam Ssali and later Karim Hirji with whom he partnered during the historic WRC Safari rallies in the late 90s.

Nekusa and Hirji managed to register finishes in what was the toughest rally ever in their Toyota Celica.

He last featured in a competition during the 2010 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally with the late Charles Muhangi.

After his retirement from the cockpit, Nekusa took on different roles within motorsport.

Before his death, Nekusa was part of an Ad hoc Committee handling the 2019 Kapeeka MOSAC Rally appeals.