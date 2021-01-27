Jane Asinde had a great freshman year at Grayson College during which she averaged 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in just under 24 minutes.

The performance during the season that was cut short by Coronavirus earned her the All-Region and All-Conference Freshman of the Year awards.

The 6’1” forward who signed a letter of intent to play for Wichita State started where she left off last year, leading Vikings to a 3-0 start to the season.

Asinde and the Vikings saw off Panola College,79-66, in the opener with the Ugandan leading the way with game-high 19 points and 12 rebounds in 24 minutes.

The former JKL Lady Dolphins star followed the performance with a 16 points and 8 rebounds outing in 18 minutes during the nail-biting 75-71 win over Kilgore College on Saturday.

On Tuesday the Vikings blew out Paris Junior College 109-66.