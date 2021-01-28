Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry believes the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) experience will help local players grow.

This follows the national team exit from the competition after suffering a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Morocco in the group stages.

Ibrahim Orit and Said Kyeyune scored for the Paerl but their brilliance couldn’t deter Moroccans from putting five past their opponents.

Speaking after bowing out of the tournament, McKinstry outlined the benefits despite a dreadful show in the final game.

“The feeling of having given everything & come up short is a bitter one, but the experience of @CAF_Online #TotalCHAN2020 will help this group of @UPL players grow & develop,” McKinstry tweeted.

“We now turn our focus to March where we are determined to book @UgandaCranes ticket to #AFCON2021.”

pic.twitter.com/uAwuvFA6yv — Johnathan McKinstry (@johnnymckinstry) January 27, 2021

The Moroccan defeat left Uganda at the bottom of Group C with one point, Morocco top (7), Rwanda (5) who beat Togo 3-2 in second and Togo (3).