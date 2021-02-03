Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira has completed a move to United Soccer League Championship (USLC) side New Mexico United.

The star’s move follows the end of his journey at Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire last season.

Azira was announced by New Mexico United for this season after surpassing 125 regular-season appearances in the top flight over the past seven seasons.

He's played 9 season as a pro, representing some of the best teams in the country and picking up silverware along the way. @aziramicheal, how about we make this the best season yet?#NumbersThatCount presented by @REDWLLC. pic.twitter.com/SD43fOLyyD — New Mexico United (@NewMexicoUTD) February 2, 2021

The 33-year also old amassed 314 minutes and 10 regular season games played between late last year and this year.

“Long time pro, long time target. Who else is excited to see Micheal in Black & Yellow?!,” New Mexico United posted on their Twitter page upon signing Azira.

Azira featured for Mississippi Brilla in USL League Two and in 2011 was named to the league’s All-Southern Conference Team.

He helped the Brilla win the Southeast Division before falling in the Conference Final of the League Two Playoffs.