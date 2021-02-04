Wakiso Giants have confirmed the new players that joined the club during the January transfer window.

The Purple Sharks created room for the acquisitions by shipping out five players.

The new faces at the club include Uganda Hippos (U20) forward Ivan Bogere, signed on loan from Proline.

Experienced forward Kipson Atuheire has also joined the side from India’s Gokulam FC while winger Andrew Kalyango has been promoted from the club’s youth side.

George Kaddu (Kiyinda Boys) and Frank Ssebuufu (Lungujja Galaxy) are the others that were signed by Wakiso. The duo has also been featuring for Gomba and Buddu respectively in the Masaza Cup.

Wakiso Giants have not registered a win thus far in their second top-flight season, drawing all their five Uganda Premier League matches. They currently lie 10th in the 16-team log, with five points.

Wakiso returns to action on Friday, February 12 with a trip to Mbarara to face Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium.