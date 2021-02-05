Black Pirates have revealed the details of new signing Solomon Okia’s contract agreement with the club.

Okia put pen to paper on a 3-year contract with the Bweyogerere-based club and is expected to make his first appearance when rugby returns to play in March.

Black Pirates unveiled Okia early this week on Monday morning in the first transfer that has gone public during this window. The 24-year-old winger joined on a free transfer from Kenya Harlequins after being released from his contract with the club.

Just like most of the players at Black Pirates and other clubs in the country, Okia will not receive a direct cash payment for his services. However, through its education policy, the club will cater to Okia’s tuition with the help of one of its founder members. This is in line with the club’s culture which places an emphasis on personal development, discipline and high performance.

Okia intends to pursue a career in software development, and this presents him an opportunity to achieve his goals using his talent.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, Black Pirates coach Robert Musinguzi revealed that they had been tracking his performance for 16 months since the Christie Sevens tournament in Kenya where they had been invited.

“We have been tracking Solomon’s performance for quite some time now. During the last Christie 7s, he casually expressed his desire to return home but not much was said at the time. But for us that was the light bulb moment,” Musinguzi said.

Solomon Okia during Uganda Men’s Sevens training

Black Pirates now have a player whose talent has lifted him to both Uganda Rugby Cranes and the Men’s Sevens and are excited to see him play in their colours.