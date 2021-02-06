The National Council of Sports (NCS) has expressed pleasure at the deliberations during the Annual General Assembly of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), the national motorsport governing body.

It was the first General Assembly for the new executive that was elected in February 2020.

The assembly was held at the Kabira Hotel, in Kampala.

The deliberations varied from good governance, constitutionalism and sports development.

“I have noticed a remarkable change in the deliberations in the assembly. It’s a great improvement from the past,” NCS Assistant General Secretary, David Katende.

“Marketing and governance presentations were remarkable. I am sure these presentations will move motorsport.

“As council we are keen on having motorsport bring these ideas to us. They are a basis for more support,” he added.

Former president Dusman Okee (R) and NCS Assistant General Secretary David Katende Credit: John Batanudde

The AGM recognised a number of achievements that the federation has reached despite the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The federation signed a memorandum of understanding with Development Infrastructure Limited to develop a motorsports arena in the West Nile region of Uganda.

They also cleared the Shs 55million debt accrued from the past administration.

The meeting also approved the new members in different commissions; from Sporting, Marketing, Media, Medical as well as Women commission.

Unlike before, former competitors have dominated the federation’s technical arm. Leon Ssenyange, Isaac Rwakiseta and Peter Kakaire are the new members of the Sporting Commission.

Two-time national rally champion Susan Muwonge will lead the women’s commission.

FMU president Dipu Ruparelia and General secretary Leilah Mayanja Credit: John Batanudde

To ensure a strong governance, the president promised to pursue the constitution review.

“We intend to start and complete the process of the constitutional review and amendments within the next four months to ensure that our governance challenges are streamlined,” said Dipu Ruparelia.

UMMA delegate, Geofrey Nsamba Credit: John Batanudde

The federation assured that this year’s Pearl of Africa Rally and the continental Motocross of African Nations events will remain on course.

The assembly also approved a Shs 2 billion for 2021.

AGM at Kabira Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, a number of issues remained unsolved and pushed to the extra general assembly.