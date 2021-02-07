Uganda Men’s Sevens are set to leave the capital Kampala for their second residential training camp. The week-long training camp is going to be held in Jinja.

A contingent of 15 players and 4 officials has travelled, a statement from URU said.

TRAVELLING TEAM: Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Solomon Okia, Nobert Okeny, Michael Wokorach, Kelvin Balagadde, Alex Aturinda, Desire Ayera, William Nkore, Isaac Massanganzira, Byron Oketayot, Aaron Ofoywroth, Joseph Aredo, Pius Ogena, Levis Ocen.

The first residential training camp was held at the high altitude Kapchorwa district last month.

The squad is training for the 2021 season, which will kick off with the Olympic Games Rugby Sevens Repechage tournament in June.