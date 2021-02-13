It is double joy for Uganda as a country and fast rising football administrator Ivan Kakembo.

This follows the successful admission of the experienced football administrator for the inaugural Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Diploma in club management.

FIFA confirmed Kakembo among the successful applicants world over, the only person from Uganda for the course that will last for one year.

Ornella Desiree Bellia – Head of FIFA Professional Football and Co-director of the FIFA Diploma in Club management made the announcement where over 400 applications across the world were reviewed.

“On behalf of the academic board and everyone at FIFA, congratulations. We are excited about having you join us as part of the course and the exciting journey that awaits throughout the year” Ornella disclosed in a memo.

According to FIFA, the diploma “aims to provide club executives from all around the world with the latest practical know-how and insights from the industry, covering key areas in the successful management of football clubs.”

The first edition of the programme will run from March 2021 to January 2022.

Ivan Kakembo during his tenure at URA Football Club. He completely turned around the club’s secretariat and lured on board partners as Rwenzori Mineral Water and Football For Good Academy (now Ascent)

For starters, Kakembo is the founder of the Uganda Youth Soccer Academy (UYSA).

He is a graduate of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Administration and Management Course (FAMACO).

Kakembo is also a CAF Club licensing certified, an expert in Commercial and Contract law having served at several clubs in the Uganda Premier League (UPL) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He served at Uganda’s historic and most successful football club as Sports Club Villa, Nyamityobora and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) as CEO.

Besides his enviable charismatic character, Kakembo is also a shrewd and diligent administrator with hands on expertise on several projects undertaken without fear or favour.

Upon graduation, Kakembo’s expansive football knowledge and experience will be a complete blessing to the development of football in Uganda, the Great Lakes region and on the African continent.

It therefore goes without a saying therefore that such knowledge remains every builder’s treasured cornerstone especially at a time precious bricks are required in the construction and end-less reconstruction endeavors of the football industry.

That said, his acquired knowledge will be crucial in the hitherto grueling implementation procedures of the up-to-date football policies and latest strategies as well as a bold stepping stone to opening up the doors for many more Ugandans.