Cameroon U20 National Team made a perfect start to the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations by winning their first game against hosts Mauritania in Group A.

Despite the hosts showing resilience in the opening game of the tournament played at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott on Sunday, Cameroon did just enough to secure a 1-0 win.

A late goal from Sunday Junior Jang guided Cameroon to victory and thus take an early lead in group A.

The decisive moment came nine minutes from time when Jang capitalized on Abou Diallo’s feeble back pass.

The striker was able to get onto the ball first, beating goalkeeper Muhammed El Mokhtar in the process and firing into an empty net.

Cameroon coach Christophe Ousmanou conceded it was a tough game and lauded his goalkeeper Hecube Wilson Ntone who kept them in the game with fine saves.

“It was a very tough match because Mauritania showed that they are a good and talented team. I think for us our goalkeeper saved us especially in the last minutes of the game to ensure that we maintain the lead and win. It is good to start this way now we have improved confidence,” he said as quoted by CAF.

His counterpart Muril Njoya remained optimistic even after the loss to Cameroon.

“We regret some decisions we took overall we had a good match but Cameroon were better than us because they have talent and experience. We lost the fight but we did not lose the war. The Cameroonians are more experienced, we will work harder, we have a young team and have a chance to do better next time.”

The action continues on Monday with the other game in group A between Uganda and Mozambique.

The next game also slated for today will see Tunisia take on Burkina Faso.